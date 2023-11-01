Trump lawyer claims "unfair" treatment after judge "snapped" at attorney during cross-examination

Judge Arthur Engoron “snapped” at Trump lawyer Jesus Suarez just 15 minutes into a three-hour cross-examination for asking redundant questions during the former president’s fraud trial, according to ABC News. "I see why this is going to take two or three hours. Some questions become three or four more questions," Engoron told the attorney as he interrupted the cross-examination to request he shorten his questions.

The exchange prompted a protest from Trump attorney Chris Kise, who accused him of treating the defense team differently than the attorney general’s team. "You never give them speeches. You never limit their questions," Kise said. "I think it's unfair."

Kise argued that the cross-examination of the state’s only expert witness was particularly important since it likely to help determine the judge’s calculation of Trump’s potential fine. "This witness is the only witness they have that even hints ... about ill-gotten gains," Kise said. Engoron “refused to back down,” according to the report, telling the attorney: “I stand by my rulings and statements.”