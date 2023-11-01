“RHONY” star Ramona Singer booted off BravoCon following recent racism accusations

It looks like Ramona Singer — the star of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and soon-to-be star of Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” — will no longer be attending BravoCon alongside 30,000 fans this weekend. Singer was scheduled to attend this year’s showcase, but on Tuesday her name was no longer listed on the BravoCon app. Several sources later confirmed to Page Six and The Hollywood Reporter that Singer had been booted from the event.

The recent revelation comes after Singer reportedly used a racial slur in a text exchange with a Page Six reporter that took place earlier Tuesday. The reporter had asked Singer if she used the n-word while conversing with a Black crew member during production on RHONY’s 13th season in 2020 and 2021 — a major allegation made in a Vanity Fair story published Monday. Singer asserted that she said “NWord” instead of the actual slur. Singer then wrote the slur out in abbreviated form, typing its first three letters and an ellipsis.

Vanity Fair also reported that Singer allegedly asked a Black female staffer not to change her hair because “there’s so many of you guys now … I’m not gonna be able to remember anybody’s names.” Singer clarified the situation, saying her comment was “strictly a commentary on my inability to remember names.”

Singer also targeted her “RHONY” Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, after the latter accused Luann de Lesseps of “white fragility.”

“This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show,” Singer allegedly said after Williams left the room, according to a source who was present at the scene. “This is gonna ruin our show.”

Singer clarified that situation too, telling Vanity Fair that this “absolutely” did not happen. She added that she supported diversifying the cast “well before” Williams joined.