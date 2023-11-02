Dutch stamppot is butteriest, most comforting way to eat mashed potatoes

Boom, it's fall. At least, that's how it's going here in the Netherlands, where the change of seasons has been as abrupt as it has been welcome. Immediately on the heels of a European heatwave I believe was designed by Satan himself, I awoke one morning this week crisp air and a flutter or orange and yellow leaves in my path. And after subsisting almost entirely on poke bowls and salad lately, I feel eminently ready for what the Dutch excel at — the coziest, most comforting meals, suitable for long nights and a climate that has twelve different words to express how much you hate the weather.

While the Dutch pride themselves on a multitude of soul warming foods, thanks in no small part to the country's diverse cultural and culinary influences, you can't go wrong with its national dish, stamppot. A relative of the Irish colcannon, English bubble and squeak, and Indian aloo palak, this is the kind of humble, stick to the ribs food just made for when the temperature dips. Buttery mashed potatoes are mixed with loads of dark leafy greens and onions, then served alongside smoky, salty sausage. How can something so simple have such a perfect balance of flavors and textures? Just trust me, it's an international classic for a reason.

For my lazy version, I cut the potatoes small so they cook quickly, sauté kale in the same pan as the kielbasa, and use green onions so they don't need any cooking at all. The whole business takes about a half hour from start to finish, and is perfect for having friends over on a chilly night. I wouldn't discourage you from enjoying this with a good quality Dutch beer here. And if you have saved room, apple tart is a fitting and traditional dessert.

* * *

Inspired by The Spruce Eats and Eating Europe

Comforting Dutch stamppot

Yields 2 - 4 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cooking Time 20 minutes

Ingredients 1 1/2 pounds of red or white potatoes, cut into small chunks

2 green onions, sliced

1 bag of sliced, prewashed kale, chard or similar hearty greens (or one head, rinsed and washed and cut)

1/4 - 1/2 cup of whole milk, depending on how you like your potatoes

3 tablespoons of butter, or more if you like

1 kielbasa or similar smoked sausage, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste Directions Bring a large covered pot of salted water to a boil while you clean and cut your vegetables. Boil the potatoes until fork tender, about 15 - 20 minutes. While the potatoes are boiling, heat a tablespoon of butter in a large skillet. Sauté the kielbasa until just warmed and a little browned. It won't take long. Remove the kielbasa from the pan. Sauté the kale in the remaining butter and fat until wilted. Drain the potatoes. Return to the pot, then add the green onions, milk and the rest of the butter, more if you like. With a potato masher, ricer, or hand mixer, mash the potatoes. Stir in the kale and add salt and pepper to taste. Add more butter if you feel like it. Spoon the potato mixture to a large serving dish, and serve accompanied by the sausage.

Cook's Notes Some variations of stamppot include sauerkraut mixed in with the potatoes, which sounds amazing.

