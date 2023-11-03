Fox News has wild theories about why Obama is advising the White House on AI development

On Monday, President Biden signed an executive order establishing some government oversight of AI development, and he's called upon former President Barack Obama to advise the White House on strategy for this.

According to NBC News, Obama has been "engaging behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with top West Wing aides at Biden’s request," and he was tapped for this endeavor because he shares the same views as Biden on this particular issue and "brings a certain heft that could help move the process along quickly." But, as Fox News host Laura Ingraham sees it, Obama has his own agenda.

In a recent segment, Ingraham shares the news of his partnership with the White House as though she's telling a horrific sci-fi tale, warning that Obama's dream "has always been to transform America and artificial intelligence may just be the best way to do it.”

"We always assumed that Obama was still pulling some of the White House levers and we were right," she says. Questioning what's in it for him, she runs a clip of him discussing the possible need for shortened work weeks and universal basic income, which she laughs at in a "gotcha" way, calling it his "dream grab-bag of policies."