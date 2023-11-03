Mark Meadows made false election claims in his book and the publisher wants their money back

Prior to the publication of Mark Meadows' book, “The Chief’s Chief,” which was released in 2021, he entered into an agreement with All Seasons Press in which he assured them that everything he'd written was factual and well-researched. But that turned out to not be the case.

According to a court filing on Friday, the former White House Chief of Staff's publisher is looking to recoup their $350,000 advance, along with $600,000 in out-of-pocket damages, and at least $1 million each for loss of expected profits and just generally making them look bad after it was determined that Meadows made false election claims in his writing, including opening a chapter with, “I KNEW HE DIDN’T LOSE,” in reference to Trump's 2020 campaign.

On the specifics of the broken agreement, the filing states that “Meadows breached those warranties causing ASP to suffer significant monetary and reputational damage when the media widely reported … that he warned President Trump against claiming that election fraud corrupted the electoral votes cast in the 2020 Presidential Election and that neither he nor former President Trump actually believed such claims," per a quote obtained from The Hill.