Bill Maher jokes that Mike Johnson's celebrity crush is Kirk Cameron during "Real Time" segment

During a segment of "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday night, the host did a comical run-down of some key things to know about new House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who he compares to a combination of an election denier and the preacher from "Footloose."

Johnson has been giving the show a lot to work with since he officially took over for Kevin McCarthy on October 25, and was ripped in another segment just last week, during which his strict conservative views on gay sex and abortion prompted Maher to call him "super-duper-uper" Christian. This week, he got even more creative with a list titled "24 things you don't know about Mike Johnson." Here are a few tidbits that stood out:

I got my start in public service as Jerry Falwell Jr's pool boy

I'm what it sounds like when Black comedians do their White Guy voice

The Book of Revelation mentions me by name

My celebrity crush is Kirk Cameron

The nickname I have for my penis is "The Fetusmaker"

I find it awkward being around Lindsey Graham because the Bible says I have to kill him

Watch here: