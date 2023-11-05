Trump claims he won all 50 states in the 2020 election

During a campaign event held in Florida on Saturday, Donald Trump continued with his usual deal of crediting himself for unearned victories, claiming to have won all 50 states during the 2020 election, although Biden took Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia for 74 electoral college votes.

"We won, the last time, 50 states, think of it, 50 states," he told the Freedom Summit, outside Orlando, Florida. "We won every state. We then did great in the election. We got 12 million more votes or so … 12 million more votes than we got the first time."

As ABC News points out, Trump "faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments, two of which are related to election interference," but that doesn't seem to be slowing him down much when it comes to consistently refusing to admit that Biden took the win against him, and will likely do it again in 2024.

"The whole thing is a lie … the whole election is a lie," Trump continued on Saturday.

Earlier in the evening, former state governors Asa Hutchinson and Chris Christie did their best to offer alternatives to Trump, with Hutchinson reminding that "There is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year."