Peter Jackson says more Beatles music is "conceivable” following the release of “Now and Then”

Filmmaker Peter Jackson has revealed that there may be more Beatles music in the works following the release of the rock band’s so-called final song, “Now and Then.”

The latest track was produced from a demo of John Lennon’s songs, which he had originally recorded in 1977. After struggling with the demo’s poor audio quality, fellow bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr decided to revisit “Now and Then” in 2022 after Jackson introduced McCartney to an audio software called Mal (machine audio learning).

That same technology was also used in Jackson’s Beatles documentary “Get Back,” which premiered on Nov. 25, 2021. While editing “Get Back,” Jackson examined 60 hours of footage and 150 hours of audio, which he said could be used to make more new tunes in the future.

“We can take a performance from ‘Get Back,’ separate John and George, and then have Paul and Ringo add a chorus or harmonies,” Jackson told the Sunday Times. “You might end up with a decent song but I haven’t had conversations with Paul about that.

“It’s fanboy stuff but certainly conceivable.”

He continued, “It felt so wrong to have a Beatles song all to myself. With the world in the state it is, we need the Beatles to appear again, as if a flying saucer has touched down and they’ve got off and are providing us with their one last song to cheer us up.”

Watch the music video for "Now and Then," via YouTube: