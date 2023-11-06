“Bob’s Burgers” replaces Jan. 6 rioter with new Jimmy Pesto voice actor

Jimmy Pesto Sr. has officially returned to Seymour's Bay — and he’s got a new voice actor next to his name too. The recurring character on “Bob’s Burgers” was reintroduced in “Bully-ieve It or Not,” the fifth episode of Season 14 that premiered on Nov. 5, according to ComicBook.com. In it, Bob Belcher rekindles his longstanding feud with Pesto, his business rival who owns a pizzeria across the street from Bob's burger joint, following a lengthy hiatus.

Pesto's character was initially voiced by Jay Johnston. But in June this year, the comic actor was arrested in California and charged with felony obstruction of police officers for his involvement in the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Daily Beast reported in December 2021 that Johnston had subsequently been banned from voicing Pesto, thus ending his decade-long stint as the character’s primary actor.

Taking over Johnston’s place is Eric Bauza, whose name was revealed in the end credits for the show’s latest episode. The Canadian voice actor and animator is best known as the voice behind many famous characters, including Daffy Duck, Bugs Bunny, Tweety Bird, Pepé Le Pew, Marvin the Martian, Dino and plenty more.

Bauza also voiced Robert "Big Bob" Belcher, Sr., the father of Bob Belcher, in the 16th episode of Season 12, titled "Interview with a Pop-pop-pire."

All seasons of Bob's Burgers are available to stream on Hulu, with Season 14 of the show also airing every Sunday on FOX.