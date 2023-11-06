Trump fumes on Truth Social ahead of New York fraud trial testimony

Former President Donald Trump fumed at New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron before he took the stand at his $250 million New York civil fraud trial on Monday.

"Getting ready to head to the Downtown Lower Manhattan Courthouse to testify in one of the many cases that were instigated and brought by my POLITICAL OPPONENT, Crooked Joe Biden, through agencies and surrogates, for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE," Trump raged. "This is the first time this method of cheating in an election has been so blatantly used in the USA as a POLITICAL WEAPON! Mostly done in Third World Countries. Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General, BUT A CASE THAT, ACCORDING TO ALMOST ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS, HAS ZERO MERIT. A dark day for our Country. WITCH HUNT!"

Trump also lashed out before entering the courtroom on Monday. "It’s a terrible, terrible thing," he told reporters, according to Mediaite. "These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this." James also spoke to reporters prior to the testimony. “Before he takes the stand, I am certain that he will engage in name-calling and taunts and race-baiting and call this a witch hunt,” James said. “But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers. And numbers, my friends, don’t lie.”