"Sad!": Trump flails in late-night Truth Social rant ahead of Ivanka's testimony in fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump railed against his civil fraud trial early Wednesday ahead of his daughter's scheduled testimony, taking aim at New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, in a midnight social media post. Ivanka Trump's highly anticipated testimony follows her father's second stint on the witness stand Monday and her brothers, Eric and Don Jr.'s, testimonies last week.

"Tomorrow my wonderful and beautiful daughter, Ivanka, is going to the Lower Manhattan Courthouse, at the direction of Letitia Peekaboo James, the Corrupt and Racist New York State Attorney General, who has allowed Murder and Violent Crime in New York to flourish, and a Trump Hating, out of control Clubhouse appointed Judge, Arthur Engoron, who viciously ruled against me before the trial even started, wouldn’t even consider a Jury, and said that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount," Trump wrote on Truth Social. Engoron found Trump liable for fraud in a partial summary judgement the week before the trial began. His ruling cited a 2011 appraisal that valued Mar-a-Lago at minimum at $18,000,000, and he revealed at trial that Trump's attorney's did not request a jury.

"Other properties likewise," Trump continued. "Based on this information, which is so ridiculous, he said that I was a Fraud, when in fact it is Letitia James and the Judge who are Fraudulent for setting such LOW VALUATIONS in order to undermine and discredit my Financial Statements, thereby making me look bad - Election Interference! Now they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case, despite the Court of Appeals ruling that she cannot be charged. Sad!"