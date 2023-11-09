Joe Manchin will not be seeking reelection, focusing on "creating a movement to mobilize the middle"

In a clip shared to social media on Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024, opting to spend his time "traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Calling the decision one of the toughest he's made in his life, he bookended the news with an anecdote about discussing his political aspirations with his father at the start of his career, quoting JFK and hinting at what's to come moving forward.

"I got into politics because of an argument I had 40 years ago with my dad," Manchin says in the clip. "When I told my dad that I was going to run for office, he said, 'Oh Joe, politics is a bad business. I'm telling you right now, stay out of it.' I didn't disagree that often with my father, but that time I did. I reminded him of that famous line from John F. Kennedy's inaugural address, 'Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.'"

Going on to say that the use of this quote swayed his dad, he says he made a promise to him, in exchange for his backing, to support all people, friend or foe, and not just himself.

"That promise made to my dad all those years ago has been my guiding light," Manchin says.

Believing that the "fight to unite" has been well worth it, he plans to continue doing so via his travels and outreach.

Watch the clip here: