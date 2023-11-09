“You’re just scum”: Nikki Haley warns Vivek Ramaswamy to “leave my daughter out of your voice”

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley repeatedly snapped back at Republican primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy during Wednesday’s GOP debate. Ramaswamy repeatedly tangled with Haley and at one point took issue with her criticizing him at a previous for using TikTok despite its ties to China. “She made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” Ramaswamy said. “So you might want to take care of your family first before preaching to anyone else.”

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley shot back. “You’re just scum,” she said. Haley also hit back at Ramaswamy after he referred to her as “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels” over her foreign policy views. “I'd first like to say they're 5-inch heels and I don't wear them unless you can run in them,” she said. “The second thing I would say is I wear heels and they're not for a fashion statement. They're for ammunition."