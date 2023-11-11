"I hope we get answers": New DNA testing completed in JonBenét Ramsey case

Almost exactly this same time last year, the Boulder Police Department and Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced their plan to consult with private DNA labs in an effort to re-test evidence collected during their investigation of the 1996 murder of 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey. Using modern technology not available at the time of her death, that testing has now been completed, and there's renewed hope that the girl's killer will finally be identified.

According to The Daily Beast, using information sourced from The Messenger, "The evidence — some of which was previously examined while other pieces were new — was sent off two months ago and has finally been returned to the authorities with a detailed DNA report." As JonBenét's surviving family members await the results of the tests, it's uncertain at this time if there was sufficient DNA available to provide conclusive results.

"Time will tell if this is the evidence needed to solve this case," a law enforcement source told The Messenger. "I hope we get answers, and more importantly, I hope her family finally gets answers."