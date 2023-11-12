Biden's allies are encouraging him to go harder on Trump

As the race for presidency in 2024 moves further along and Donald Trump continues to gain traction by way of his numerous campaign sideshows, President Joe Biden is reportedly being encouraged by his peers to kick things into high gear and metaphorically put his Crocs in sport mode when it comes to handling his main opponent.

According to NBC News, five people close to the matter relayed intel suggesting that Biden plans to "increasingly attack" Trump throughout the duration of his campaign, and there's been recent evidence that his efforts here have already begun. According to two of the outlet's sources, "Biden personally made the decision to criticize Trump on more than policy during an event Thursday with the United Auto Workers after he had privately expressed dismay that union members might support his predecessor over him."

Examples of this new approach were noticeable on that day in question, with Biden saying, “Since I came off the sidelines to go toe to toe with Donald Trump, we haven’t stopped winning." To which he later added, “The truth is, this guy can’t get tired of losing."

“The fight that he has in him is starting to come out,” one Biden ally close to the White House said.