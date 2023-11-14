Food allergies might exacerbate cardiovascular illness, new research finds

For most, allergies are assumed to be somewhat separate from other health aspects, such as cardiovascular health. According to a new study, though, this isn't the case — and the way in which food allergies may impact cardiovascular health should be much more strongly considered.

The new research, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, "challenges the current paradigm that sensitization without overt allergy is benign." As detailed in a press release, the study "suggests sensitivity to common food allergens such as dairy and peanuts could be an important and previously unappreciated cause of heart disease," as well as the fact that "that increased risk could equal — or exceed — the risks posed by smoking, as well as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis," stunningly enough. The UVA Health scientists behind the research drew a connection between "those sensitive to cow's milk," but other allergens also proved to pose an issue. "The findings do not conclusively prove that food antibodies are causing the increased risk, but the work builds on prior studies connecting allergic inflammation and heart disease."

About 15% of adults have allergies to cow's milk, peanuts and other foods — and there are some who have no symptoms and therefore are totally unaware of their allergies and antibodies. “What we looked at here was the presence of IgE antibodies to food that were detected in blood samples,” Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, the study's lead author, said in the release.

The team reviewed data collected from over 5,300 participants and found that "285 had died from cardiovascular causes." In addition to the aforementioned dairy and peanut allergens, shrimp sensitization was another component recognized as a "significant risk factor for cardiovascular death."