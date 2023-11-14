Bernie Sanders prevents near brawl after Republican stands and dares union chief to fight at hearing

A heated exchange at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday almost devolved into a fistfight after Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., rose from his chair to call out Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, Politico reports. During the hearing, Mullin, who has previously had verbal altercations with O'Brien, read a post on X/Twitter in which the Teamsters president wrote called the senator a "Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy.”

“This is a time, this is a place to run your mouth," Mullin told O'Brien after reading the post. "We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here." O'Brien responded in kind, telling Mullin, "That's fine. Perfect." Upon the two agreeing to "do it now," the Oklahoma senator told the Teamsters president to "stand your butt up then." O'Brien retorted, "You stand your butt up, big guy," as Mullin rose from his seat and fidgeted with his wedding band. Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., then interjected the exchange, motioning to Mullin to sit down. "You're a United States senator," he told the Oklahoma Republican, who returned to his seat. "This is a hearing, and God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress. Let's not make it worse," Sanders continued after assuring Mullin that he'd have his time and rejecting O'Brien's request to respond. As the Vermont senator attempted to diffuse the situation, Mullin and O'Brien traded more jabs. Sanders quickly squashed it, shouting, "hold it" and banging his gavel.