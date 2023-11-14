Burger King closures rack up: "Struggling" chain may shutter whopping 400 locations this fiscal year

You may want to grab a Whopper while it's hot.

Six more locations of the mega fast food chain Burger King have shut down, one of which had been open for at least 40 years, according to Insider. The news follows the shutterings of 26 restaurants in March and 27 in April. Nancy Luna writes for the outlet:

In May, Joshua Kobza, CEO of Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, said the chain would close up to 300 to 400 restaurants during the fiscal year. That would be equal to the number of closures the struggling chain closed during the pandemic.

Kobza — who succeeded José Cil as CEO in March — said in May that he "would emphasize that there is a fair degree of uncertainty regarding exact numbers, and this will depend, to some extent, on the pace of recovery in the business, which we've already begun to see." Last September, Burger King reportedly announced a $400 million plan that "called for the chain to upgrade 800 of the company's top-performing restaurants."

The recently closed units were located in Florida, Nebraska and New York. The Burger King location that closed in Long Island, N.Y., will be replaced by a McDonalds, GreaterSayville reports.