“I’m stunned”: Reporter watches Republican chase Kevin McCarthy in Capitol for throwing an “elbow”

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Tuesday accused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., of elbowing him and chased him through a Capitol hallway. NPR reporter Claudia Grisales tweeted that she has "NEVER seen this on Capitol Hill," recounting how McCarthy "shoved" Burchett while she was interviewing him. Burchett shouted at McCarthy and a "chase ensued." McCarthy denied that he had elbowed him. "You got no guts, you did so, ... the reporter said it right there, what kind of chicken move is that," Grisales recalled Burchett shouting. "Did you see that?" Burchett asked the reporter afterward, who admitted "I'm stunned too."

"I ran after McCarthy and I said, 'What'd you do that for?' He acted like, 'Oh, I didn't do anything,'" Burchett later told Politico, which added that the Republican called McCarthy a "jerk" after the incident. “He needs to go back to Southern California," Burchett told reporters, later adding: “I can still feel it … It was a clean shot to the kidney.” McCarthy, meanwhile, denied Burchett's claim. “I didn’t shove or elbow him, it’s a tight hallway," McCarthy told CNN.