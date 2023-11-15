Remember that Gwyneth Paltrow ski lawsuit trial? It’s been made into a musical

Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous skiing trial is slated to premiere as a musical soon.

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing" will chronicle Paltrow’s legal battle against Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist who alleged that the Oscar-winning-actor-turned-wellness-guru crashed into him at a Salt Lake City, Utah, ski resort in 2016.

“She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar,” reads the musical’s logline. “He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

Per court documents, Sanderson claimed Paltrow hit him in the back on beginner's slopes, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries." Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000 in damages, while Paltrow countersued for $1, claiming that it was Sanderson who actually collided with her.

A jury ultimately ruled in Paltrow’s favor.

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” stars Linus Karp as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as Sanderson. The musical will debut in London on Dec. 13 with a 10-day run at London’s Pleasance Theatre.