Chrissy Teigen and Momofuku restaurateur David Chang are gearing up to embark on a food adventure across Los Angeles. The duo, along with Joel Kim Booster, will star in the new unscripted series “Chrissy and Dave Dine Out,” in which they visit several acclaimed restaurants and engage in lighthearted conversations with their A-lister friends.

Teigen, Chang and Booster “will take viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path,” according to a press release for the show obtained by Billboard. “While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation.”

Joining the trio will be a slew of handpicked celebrity guests, including John Legend, Teigen’s husband; Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu and plenty more.

The show’s first episode will spotlight Teigen, Chang and Booster enjoying pizzas and small plates at Pizzeria Bianco. Jimmy Kimmel will also guest star on the premiere alongside his wife, writer Molly McNearney.

“Chrissy and Dave Dine Out” is slated to premiere on Hulu on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch a teaser for the series below, via YouTube: