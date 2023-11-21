The Rolling Stones announce 2024 tour dates for “Hackney Diamonds,” starting with Houston

The legendary Rolling Stones are headed back on tour in 2024 after the release of their new album "Hackney Diamonds."

According to the band's tour announcement, they will be touring their 24th album across 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada, which will include their classic hits, some deep cuts and songs from the new album. The group's lead members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood, last toured together in North America in 2021 just weeks after the death of long-time drummer Charlie Watts.

The 2024 tour will start on April 28 in Houston, Texas. It is also sponsored by AARP — the nonprofit centered on the issues of people over the age of 50.

The core trio are approaching their 80s and have continued to tour nearly every year this century. They also recently played a surprise seven-song set in New York, performing some of their new songs from "Hackney Diamonds."

Salon contributing writer Kenneth Womack said of the new album: "Mick, Keith and the gang doing what they do best: laying down a bluesy beat and following it to its natural conclusion. The band may no longer be considered diamonds in the rough like they were in 1963 when “Come On” very nearly cracked the UK Top 20, but they’ve still got the chops to go toe-to-toe with anybody."

Check out the Stones' official site for tour dates and concert information.