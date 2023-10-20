REVIEW

The Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" is pure rock 'n' roll, capping an unparalleled career

If their 24th studio album is to be the band’s last, then they will be going out in fine style

By Kenneth Womack

Published October 20, 2023 3:29PM (EDT)

If "Hackney Diamonds," their 24th studio album, is to be the band’s last, then the Rolling Stones will be going out in fine style. The group is on a bit of a roll — no pun intended. Released in 2016, "Blue and Lonesome" was a spectacular return to form, an homage to the blues that stirred their youthful souls way back when. By contrast, "Hackney Diamonds" is pure rock ‘n’ roll.

The Rolling Stones may be decades removed from their artistic heyday — namely, their quartet of Jimmy Miller-produced masterworks in "Beggars Banquet" (1968), "Let It Bleed" (1969), "Sticky Fingers" (1971), and "Exile on Main St." (1972) — yet "Hackney Diamonds" finds the band playing with a renewed gusto. 

With Steve Jordan handling drum duties in place of the late Charlie Watts, the LP features an array of guest stars, including Elton John, who plays piano on “Get Close” and “Live by the Sword”; Paul McCartney, who lends a spirited bass part to “Bite My Head Off”; and Lady Gaga, who brings down the house on the epic “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.” While the special guest stars provide welcome highlights, there is plenty to enjoy on "Hackney Diamonds". The album’s lead single, “Angry,” is a pot-boiler, with a fresh, contemporary sound to boot.

"Hackney Diamonds" pointedly concludes with the group’s take on “Rolling Stone Blues,” the 1950 Muddy Waters R&B hit. A variation on the adage that “a rolling stone gathers no moss,” Waters’ classic tune makes for a fitting capstone — perhaps even for the band’s unique, unparalleled career on rock’s highwire. 

Six decades removed from the Stones’ debut single — a cover version of Chuck Berry’s “Come On” — “Rolling Stone Blues” finds Mick, Keith and the gang doing what they do best: laying down a bluesy beat and following it to its natural conclusion. The band may no longer be considered diamonds in the rough like they were in 1963 when “Come On” very nearly cracked the UK Top 20, but they’ve still got the chops to go toe-to-toe with anybody. I know it’s only rock ‘n’ roll, but I like it just the same.

