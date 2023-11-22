Israel and Hamas agree to four-day ceasefire to allow for release of hostages

The Israeli government and Hamas have agreed to a brief ceasefire in Gaza to allow for the release of 50 Israeli hostages seized during Hamas' deadly attack last month and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, said Qatar, which mediated negotiations, according to The New York Times. The beginning of the ceasefire will be announced within the next 24 hours, and the measure will last for at least four days, the Qatar government said, adding that the pause will also allow more civilian aid and fuel to enter the territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced its approval of the truce in an early Wednesday WhatsApp message. The office said women and children would be among the hostages released and that “the release of every 10 additional hostages will result in an additional day in the pause,” emphasizing that the government is "committed to bringing all the hostages home." Hamas also announced that it had reached the deal "with the help and blessing of God" in a statement on Telegram. The group added that, while it had agreed to a truce, its fighters will remain readied and "on the lookout" to defend Palestinians and "defeat the occupation and aggression."

American progressives who have demanded a ceasefire for several weeks welcomed the hostage agreement but said it's insufficient, especially if Israel resumes the bombardment after the pause ends — as Netanyahu has indicated is the plan, Common Dreams reports. "A temporary pause in the violence is not enough," Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said in a statement. "We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve a permanent cease-fire agreement." Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., the lead sponsor of a House ceasefire resolution, and anti-Zionist advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace echoed Tlaib's sentiments.