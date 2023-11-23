"Free Palestine" protesters demonstrate at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, some staging a sit-in on the parade route.

According to ABC 7 New York, about 30 protesters dressed in white coveralls doused in reddish juice – presumably to mimic blood – and adorned with words like "Racism," "Colonialism," "Consumerism" and "Ethnic Cleansing" ran into the streets, shouting "Free Palestine" or sitting down on the pavement. Some also brandished a banner that read, "Liberation for Palestine and Planet" featuring images of a cut watermelon and sunflower, symbols for Palestine and Ukraine.

Floats for LEGOs, Minions and "Dragon Ball" veered around the protesters. A few activists could be seen taken into police custody, reports ABC News. Many onlookers could be heard booing.

Separately, other protesters not dressed in jumpsuits marched along chanting, "Not another nickel, not another dime. No more money for Israel's crimes," while holding signs and banners that read, "Genocide Then, Genocide Now." Some flashed Palestinian flags.

The theme of protesting the war during a consumerist holiday with roots in colonialism was not lost on many who took to social media to add their voices to the protest.

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire to enable the exchange of prisoners.