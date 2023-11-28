Koch group endorses Nikki Haley after raising $70 million to defeat Trump

Americans for Prosperity Action, an advocacy organization backed by billionaire Charles Koch and his network of wealthy conservatives, endorsed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as the Republican alternative to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning less than 50 days ahead of the Iowa Caucus. A memo circulated by Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel described Haley as offering "America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era," according to ABC News.

Though AFP Action did not participate in the 2016 and 2020 presidential cycles, the organization has major resources to put behind Haley's campaign. The group reported raising more than $70 million in its last public filing in June, with $25 million coming from Koch himself and another $25 million coming from one of his nonprofits. AFP Action first unveiled plans to oppose Trump for the GOP nomination in February based in large part on concerns over his ability to defeat incumbent President Joe Biden. Since then, however, the Republican base has rallied behind the billionaire candidate more: he leads his closest opponent in the primary, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by nearly 50 points in national polls, per 538's averages. Haley narrowly trails DeSantis in the national average.

In early-voting states, where Trump is a relatively weaker frontrunner though still leading by double-digits, Haley and other candidates are hoping an upset could prove they are better options for primary voters across the country. AFP Action believes three in four Republican voters are open to a Trump alternative if they think that person has a better chance of winning. "Early in the cycle, Americans were clear: 70% didn't want Trump or Biden to run," Seidel told ABC News, adding that the group's endorsement is intended to "ensure this opportunity isn't squandered."