“We got it wrong”: WeightWatchers CEO embraces “life saving” weight loss drugs

WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani issued an apology on behalf of WeightWatchers, saying the global company is embracing blockbuster weight loss drugs as it continues to transform its programs and offerings. “What we do best is help people with weight management. That is the anchor,” Sistani told CNN in a recent sit-down interview. “I think we have to be true and authentic to that and who we are.”

WeightWatchers abandoned its weight loss motto in 2018 and rebranded to “WW” to center on its new mission promoting overall health and wellness. Weight loss, however, still remained a major focus for WW as it targeted younger clients (children and teens, specifically) and incorporated weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic into its programs. “These medications have shown, and science has evolved to say, that living with obesity is a chronic condition. It’s important, no matter what it means for our business, to just be clear about that. It’s not willpower alone,” Sistani said. “And what we are now saying is we know better and it’s on us to do better so that we can help people feel positive and destigmatize this conversation around obesity.”

Although WeightWatchers is standing by its evolution, several customers and health experts have bashed the company for “not practicing what they preached.” Others criticized the company for prioritizing profits over health by seeking the quick solution of weight-loss medication. Regardless, Sistani said the company’s ongoing changes are a “bold bet that is informed with data and then infused in every single part of what we do.”

"I think we’ve been very intentional about our evolution," she said. "We can ensure that all of our stakeholders see the benefit of this transformation and this change."