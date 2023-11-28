"We’re seeing a cognitive decline": "The View" host Sunny Hostin rips Trump's public blunders

"The View" hosts have ripped into Donald Trump's public blunders repeatedly mixing up former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden on the campaign trail.

On Tuesday's broadcast, Whoopi Goldberg posed the question whether Trump is "cognitively impaired" after a slew of mistakes while talking about Biden and Obama. He even wrongly addressed Sioux City as Sioux Falls. Trump said he is not impaired but the hosts strongly disagree.

Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "He's not as sharp as he was in 2016. Many of us would argue he wasn't that sharp then. You see a real decline in him."

Sunny Hostin agreed. “We’re seeing a cognitive decline, but we’re also seeing some dog whistles from him." But Goldberg chimed in and asked if Hostin thought Trump's blunders were "purposeful," and Hostin agreed.

"He's having the cognitive decline and when he catches himself make mistakes he says, 'Well Obama is really Biden's boss.' That is a dog whistle to the white supremacists in the country that are like, 'I don't want a Black man in charge again,'" Hostin said.

Joy Behr also echoed the same sentiment saying, "He appeals to that racist section of his base that doesn't want a Black guy to get any kind of credit." Watch the full segment below: