"The View" slams Elon Musk's unhinged outburst and mocks how he's "dressed like he's on 'Top Gun'"

Elon Musk has met his verbal sparring match with "The View's" hosts who slammed the billionaire for an outburst at a leadership summit Wednesday regarding his antisemitic posts.

Alyssa Farah Griffin opened the segment poking fun at Musk's sartorial choices: a leather jacket with a shearling collar. "Why is he dressed like he's on 'Top Gun'?" she asked. Whoopi Goldberg joked that Musk is a "billionaire who can dress how he wants!"

All kidding aside, the conversation turned to the more serious matters of how at the 2023 DealBook summit, Musk was questioned about advisers pulling out from X over his responses to “antisemitic and racist hate” posts he amplified on the site.

Musk responded: “I don’t want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f**k yourself. Go. F**k. Yourself." He also singled out Disney CEO Bob Iger who was in the crowd. The media conglomerate is said to have also pulled out of the site after the comments.

But Musk did apologize for his tweets calling it “one of the most foolish if not the most foolish thing I’ve ever done on the platform.”

"What fascinates me about Elon Musk is that a human being can simultaneously be brilliant in one sense and so irresponsible and reckless in other," Griffin observed.

Sunny Hostin added about his Twitter buyout, “He’s the one that then, in my view, ruined the company because now it’s not only a hellscape, it’s a hellscape of potential misinformation.”