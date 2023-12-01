Rosalynn Carter's quiet victory: How she saved thousands and took no credit

The late civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis liked to talk about the necessity for getting into “good trouble” —the moral duty for good people to go about their lives by comforting the aﬀlicted and aﬀlicting the comfortable — and in that spirit of the human need to seek redemption in a broken world, he had much in common with his friend Rosalynn Carter, who died last week.

While most Americans remember the former first lady for her visible public advocacy for mental health and human rights — including her leadership of President Carter’s Commission on Mental Health, which led to passage of the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 — few understood how much she was able to accomplish on that mission by exercising her formidable inﬂuence behind the scenes, leaving credit to others when it meant ensuring that the most vulnerable among us were cared for and protected from harm. I was privileged to watch her quietly work that complicated political room once, though on an international scale, with a profound impact on the lives of thousands of people.

Passing through London’s Heathrow Airport on my way back to Chicago after a conference in Zurich in 1989, I glanced at a copy of the Observer at a news kiosk, the front page bearing a shocking photo of dozens of emaciated men wandering naked in a large room, their heads shaved. It was a lurid scene reminiscent of Auschwitz or a Hieronymus Bosch rendering of hell. The headline on the front page was stark: “Europe’s Guilty Secret: 1,300 Lost Souls Left to Rot!”

The story described the sheer horror of “the naked and the damned … [trapped] in a Greek Bedlam” — hundreds of men, women and children suffering from mental illness or mental disabilities had been dumped into a fetid warehouse-like institution on the Aegean island of Leros, essentially abandoned by their families as well as by the Greek government's health oﬀicials, who apparently viewed them as citizens who were best forgotten.

It was no secret that the Greek mental health system had been plagued by scandalous conditions in its large public hospitals for decades, prompting unheeded demands for reform from the wider European community and mental health advocates. But the Leros story was about to expose this broken system in a way that could no longer be ignored.