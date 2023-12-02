George Santos lining up ethics complaints against colleagues who questioned his ethics

In the wake of an overwhelming 311-114 vote to expel him from office on Friday, Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is threatening to file a string of ethics complaints on Monday against a number of his former colleagues for what he views as their "hypocrisy," airing out examples of such in a thread of grievances posted to social media late last night.

"Monday I will be filling an official complaint with the Office of congressional Ethics against @NMalliotakis [Nicole Malliotakis] regarding her questionable stock trading since joining the Ways and Means committee this Congress," Santos writes. "Before joining the committee the congresswoman didn’t have an active trading habit or a high volume stake. The question is, what set of information is she trading with?"

From there, Santos goes on to call out Congressman Mike Lawler, who he accuses of "engaging in laundering money from his campaign to his firm then into his own pocket;" Congressman Nick LaLota, who he accuses of stealing public funds from the tax payers of NY; and Congressman Menendez, questioning his involvement with his father's overseas dealings over the years and any potential compensation he received.

At the top of all of this, Santos shared an image of himself and Trump with the words "Make America Triggered Again," seemingly putting himself in the same boat as the legally bogged-down former president.