A George Santos movie in the works to trace "Gatsby-esque journey” of a man who "waged war on truth"

George Santos may be gone (from Congress), but he won't be forgotten. His infamous political career will be receiving the movie treatment.

Per Variety, HBO Films has picked up the rights to “The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos,” a book by writer and reporter Mark Chiusano that was published on Nov. 28.

The film is described as a “story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island, and unexpectedly carved the path for the world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman.

“The Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream,” the film’s logline continued.

Frank Rich, who executive produced the HBO series “Veep” and “Succession,” is slated to executive produce the upcoming Santos film. Mike Makowsky of “Bad Education” will also executive produce alongside Rich and write the screenplay for the film. Chiusano will serve as a consulting producer.

A release date, director and cast have not been announced at this time.

News about the movie comes in the wake of Santos being expelled from Congress on Friday over lies he allegedly told to fundraise and get elected, as well as misuse of campaign funds. Santos became the sixth lawmaker in history and the first member of the GOP to be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives.