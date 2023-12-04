If you're a big Mickey D's fan, then you might be thrilled about this news. As reported by Jelisa Castrodale at Food & Wine, the ubiquitous fast food chain is bringing its adult Happy Meals back into circulation, even containing six individual toy options. Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing an customer experiences officer, references the success of last year's Cactus Plant Flea Market box and notes that it was something that would be revisited: "Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again."

This year's version is called the Kerwin Frost Box, which is a collaboration with "multi-hyphenate DJ, designer and street wear icon," as Castrodale writes. The meal comes with either chicken nuggets or a Big Mac, as well as fries and soda, plus a toy option — there are six, which have been "reimagined by Frost," Castrodale notes.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies — each one representing different aspects of self-expression — it’s unreal, a dream come true.” The Frost Box will be available starting on December 11, as well as on Frost's website. Some of the proceeds will be going to the Harlem Arts Alliance.