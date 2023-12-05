Trump hits back at "total loser" Robert De Niro, whose acting skills have "greatly diminished"

Here's to another round in the continuing Robert De Niro and Donald Trump feud, with the former president pulling out some trusty insults for the Oscar winner.

The long-time Democrat and actor delivered impassioned acceptance speech last week at the Gotham Awards, calling out Trump's habitual lies. Several days later, Trump posted on Truth Social:

"Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country. He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought.

"De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs."

Last week, De Niro accused the organizers of the Gotham Awards of censoring his speech, editing out comments criticizing the former president. While the actor was accepting an award on behalf of his film "Killers of the Flower Moon," he read his original speech his phone instead.

De Niro called Trump a charlatan and highlighted that "the former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office. And he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul."

This isn't the first time De Niro has publicly called out Trump. At the 2018 Tony Awards stage he said, "I’m going to say one thing: F**k Trump."