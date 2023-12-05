“There’s enough a**holes in New York City”: Mario Batali says he’s done with the Big Apple

Mario Batali is officially “done” with New York City because of the people, whom he described as “a**holes” in a recent online rant.The celebrity chef, who has been embroiled in legal drama throughout the past five years, shared his distaste for the Big Apple during a livestream of his virtual cooking class series “Molto A Casa.” After teaching students two pasta recipes from his home in Northport, Michigan, Batali opened the floor to questions over Zoom. When one participant asked Batali if he’ll do live cooking demos back at Eataly in New York City, he confidently said no.

“So New York? There’s a lot of great people. I love most of them,” Batali shared. “But there’s enough a**holes in New York City that I’m done with that town. And I wish everyone the best there.”

That being said, Batali said he still cherishes the many fond memories he made during his time in NYC: “I still love everybody and everything about the Eataly group.”

Elsewhere in the livestream, Batali revealed his son Leo now lives in his New York residence. Batali also shared that he’s given up alcohol and primetime television, instead choosing to devote most of his time to hosting more virtual classes: “This is it. This is where we’re going to be."