"This is all from his own mouth": Maggie Haberman previews Trump's alarming second term plot

New York Times reporter and CNN commentator Maggie Haberman on Monday underscored what former President Donald Trump plans to do if elected president in 2024. “What are you hearing from sources on what would be different in a second Trump term in terms of, not just Trump himself, but who’s around him and what those efforts to enact his policy ambitions look like?” CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Habermann, who observed that Trump plans to have a "real special prosecutor" target President Joe Biden and his family. “He is saying a number of things that he is planning,” she said. “He has a policy staff that is working on a very, very radical immigration plan. It’s not that dissimilar from What Trump was talking about in 2016. He has outside groups that are working on efforts to try to, not just staff a second administration, but help him gut the civil service and to try to take greater control over pockets of authority– of independence within the government.”

“So, this is all from his own mouth and/or from his close allies or his advisers,” Haberman continued. “And this is what would happen next time. And he’d be walking into a presidency with a weakened Congress, with the people who have been the most opposed to him in his own party, such as Liz Cheney, not in her seat anymore, Mitt Romney leaving, going down the list. There were not many of them, and they are basically gone because he has bent the party to his will and he has a supermajority of conservatives on the Supreme Court, which could change things. as well.”