"Housewives" LuAnn de Lesepps and Sonja Morgan team up for a Christmastime UberEats partnership

Can you believe it, girls? Cabaret sensation Countess LuAnn de Lesseps, of "Real Housewives of New York" fame — as well as the upcoming "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy" — paired up with her long-time castmate Sonja Morgan for a new UberEats ad. The glitzy, glam-filled video, which is chockfull of fake snow, deep greens and tons of "Housewives" references, also features a spin on de LeSepps's iconic 2010 smash hit "Money Can't Buy You Class (Elegance is Learned)." In this UberEats partnership, though, the title is now "Money Can Buy You Class."

The song incorporates lyrics such as "Scented candle? That's cool! Empty-handed? Uncool," referencing a much-discussed moment (and eventual catch phrase) from a season 7 RHONY episode. "Sonja and I always have a great time!" de Lesseps tells Billboard. “When I started discussing the remake and music video with Uber, we knew we wanted her to make a cameo. And I’m so glad she was able to join us. We had a blast on set, as we always do when she pops into my Countess Cabaret!” UberEats even now lists some "countess-approved" idea and gift lifts on their app.

When asked by Billboard what she'd give to former co-star Bethenny Frankel for Christmas via UberEats delivery, de Lesseps told Billboard "A bag of coal . . . she's already got the gift of gab." As the countess herself would say, "Chic C'Est la Vie!" You can watch the video here.