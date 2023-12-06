Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who earlier this year declared "I never quit," announced Wednesday that he will be resigning from the House of Representatives at the end of the year in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. The California Republican, who was ousted from the speakership in October following a concerted effort by the lower chamber's far-right flank to give him the boot, began his written announcement by recounting his record as a representative and speaker, including getting more "Republican women, veterans and minorities elected to Congress at one time" than before, leading Republicans to a House majority twice, and keeping "our government operating and our troops paid while wars broke out around the world."

"It is in this spirit that I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways," McCarthy wrote. "I know my work is only getting started." The former speaker indicated that his future work will see him recruiting others to run for elected office and assisting the Republican Party's expansion by lending experience to support the "next generation of leaders." He also reflected on how "it often seems that the more Washington does, the worse America gets," writing that the nation's challenges are more likely to find solutions in innovation than legislation and pointing to "the goodness of the American people" as what will uphold the country's values. "I never could have imagined the journey when I first threw my hat into the ring. I go knowing I left it all on the field—as always, with a smile on my face," he added. "And looking back, I wouldn’t have had it any other way." McCarthy echoed the sentiments of his op-ed in an announcement video shared to X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday.