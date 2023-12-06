Trump tells Fox News he won’t be a “dictator” — “except on day one”

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would only be a “dictator” on “day one” if he is elected back to the White House. Fox News host Sean Hannity during a town hall cited media coverage of Trump’s increasingly authoritarian plans for a potential second term. “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Hannity asked. “Except for day one,” Trump replied. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” he added.

“That’s not retribution,” Hannity argued. “We love this guy,” Trump replied. “He says, ‘You’re not gonna be a dictator, are you?’ I said, ‘No, no, no, other than day one.’ We’re closing the border and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator, ok?” Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodriguez blasted Trump in a statement: "Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he’s reelected and tonight he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him.”