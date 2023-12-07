CDC director recommends masking against tide of rising respiratory illnesses, including COVID

CDC director Mandy Cohen released a video this week about how to take precautions this winter as the pirola clan outpaces previously dominant COVID-19 variants, alongside the rise of other respiratory viruses across the country. In the video, Cohen said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are “elevated.” COVID-19 is starting to increase again, and pneumonia cases are also on the rise. Cohen specifies the CDC hasn’t seen anything new in terms of viruses or sickness.

Still, she recommends taking specific precautions for people to protect themselves, like getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine, this season’s influenza vaccine, and the RSV vaccine for those over the age of 60. Additional layers of protection, she said, include washing your hands, improving ventilation, and wearing a mask.

As masking recommendations eased up over the summer, the CDC appears to be tightening its guidance on masking this winter in light of Cohen’s latest video briefing. In May 2023, the CDC advised healthcare facilities to take a risk-based approach when it came to universal masking in healthcare facilities. In addition to masks, Cohen urged Americans to get tested when they’re sick in order to receive proper treatment. As of November 20, 2023, households in the U.S. are eligible for another order of four free coronavirus tests.

“CDC will continue to closely monitor respiratory illnesses including respiratory viruses and pneumonia spreading across the US and around the world,” Cohen said. “And we'll be sure to share additional updates and information.”