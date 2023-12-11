Following their epic showdown in the box office this summer, Warner Bros’ “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer” will be facing off against each other again at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

“Barbie” currently leads the race with nine Golden Globes nominations. The film, helmed by Greta Gerwig, secured three nominations in the original song category for “Dance the Night Away,” “I’m Just Ken” and “What Was I Made For?” It also picked up nominations for best musical/comedy, best actress musical comedy (Margot Robbie), best male supporting role (Ryan Gosling), best screenplay (Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), best director (Gerwig) and best cinematic and box office achievement, a new category at the upcoming awards.

“Oppenheimer” trails behind with eight nominations: best feature drama, best director (Christopher Nolan), best screenplay (Nolan), best actor in a drama (Cillian Murphy), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr), best supporting actress (Emily Blunt), best original score (Ludwig Goransson) and best cinematic and box office achievement.

The films — collectively known as “Barbenheimer” for their simultaneous theatrical release in July — face additional competition from Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” which each earned seven nods.

As for television, “Succession” leads the way with nine total nominations. “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” follow, each with five nominations.