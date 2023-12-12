"He wasn't struggling": Jennifer Aniston texted Matthew Perry the morning of his death

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the recent and sudden loss of her close friend Matthew Perry. The "Friends" star reflected on Perry's life, telling Variety that he "wasn't struggling" before his untimely death on Oct. 28. When she was asked how she would like the world to remember Perry, she shared: "As he said he’d love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape."

"He was happy — that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy," Aniston said, emphasizing that "I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one."

Ultimately, the actress said "I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard." And that the tributes to Perry from around the world are "so beautiful. I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was."

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Perry's cause of death was inconclusive and there is a pending toxicology report. He was found in his LA home unresponsive in a hot tub in an apparent drowning. The actor was 54.