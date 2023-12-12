IKEA’s brand-new holiday offering is a ginormous, Turkey-Sized Swedish meatball

IKEA knows that its loyal shoppers are fans of the food court Swedish meatballs — especially during the holiday season. The furniture retail company previously released a meatball-scented candle, which was available for a limited time only. This time, IKEA is rolling out its biggest offering yet: giant, turkey-sized meatballs.

Initially believed to be a hoax, the meatballs were officially announced on IKEA UK's Instagram page last week. And on Dec. 9, IKEA shared that 30 lucky winners will be able to get their hands on the meatballs as part of a special giveaway. IKEA is also giving away 30 of its Veggieball Christmas Trees, made just for those who prefer to go meatless.

Unfortunately, only those who live in the U.K. are eligible to participate. Winners will be able to pick up their meat (or veggie) meatballs from their designated IKEA store right before Christmas on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23.