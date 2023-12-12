"Probably president": Megyn Kelly pushes Tucker Carlson to become a politician

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly told former Fox News star Tucker Carlson that he would "probably" serve as president or vice president of the United States one day during the Monday edition of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Carlson joined Kelly's program to discuss his departure from the conservative network where the two were primetime stars and his new streaming service among other subjects, including the 2024 election. After playing a clip of Trump saying he likes Carlson "a lot" and would consider him as a potential running mate, Kelly asked if Carlson would accept the role.

“It’s just so unimaginable,” Carlson replied, arguing that he hasn’t “led a life that prepares a person for politics.”

Carlson added, "I’m a total sucker for Trump, I think he’s- you know personally I get along with Trump really well. The closer I am physically to Trump, like if I’m with him in the room, I always love Trump and I think it’s impossible not to, and you know the experience. He’s just charming, OK? And he’s funny as hell, and he’s brave in his way I think.” Despite his admiration for the former president, Carlon reiterated that he isn't "suited for that."

Kelly, however, disagreed.

“If I had you on that debate stage, Tucker — I actually thought about this — if you were out on that debate stage last week as one of the candidates, it would be so fun because you really would just be saying what’s real, there’s be no massaging of message, and everyone would respond so well to you,” Kelly asserted. “When someone is as authentic as you are, the people know! I just don’t think there- you’re not gonna end your life without having been, probably president, maybe vice president, I just don’t think you will.”