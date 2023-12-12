Universal health coverage is "urgently needed," World Health Organization says

By Nicole Karlis

Senior Writer

Published December 12, 2023 5:54PM (EST)

Logo of the World Health Organization WHO with the WHO headquarters in the background in Geneva, Switzerland. (Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images)
This week, the World Health Organization published its 2023 global health expenditure report, revealing how much of a financial toll COVID-19 took on health systems worldwide. According to the report, spending on health in 2021 reached a new high of $9.8 trillion, an estimated 10.3 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

While the report found that spending on health increased across the world, low-income countries only accounted for 0.24 percent of global health expenditure, despite having 8 percent of the world’s population. Taking a deeper look, the report stated that 11 percent of the world’s population lived in countries that spent less than $50 per person, per year on health. In contrast, the average per capita spending was an estimated $4,000 in high-income countries. The WHO said that the report highlights how the growth in disparities can’t be sustained long-term, and that universal health coverage is desperately needed. 

“Sustained public financing on health is urgently needed to progress towards universal health coverage,” said Dr Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General, Universal Health Coverage, Life Course in a statement. “It is especially critical at this time when the world is confronted by the climate crisis, conflicts and other complex emergencies. People’s health and well-being need to be protected by resilient health systems that can also withstand these shocks.”

 


