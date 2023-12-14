Jonathan Majors' defense accused ex-partner of "big lies" in closing arguments

Closing arguments for Jonathan Majors' 10-day assault trial took place Thursday, as his defense attorney took aim at the actor's ex-partner Grace Jabbari's credibility and the fear of police in the Black community. But the prosecution painted a starkly different story — one of domestic violence.

The Marvel actor was arrested on March 25 on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment stemming from a domestic dispute with his ex-partner, Jabbari. Majors was released from custody that same day, with his legal team asserting that the "Creed III" star is “completely innocent.” He has pled not guilty to the charges.

During the closing arguments, Majors, who was supported by his current partner actress Meagan Good and his family members in court, was reportedly emotional whilst arguments were made by his attorney, The Hollywood Reporter reported. She said “His fear of what happens when a Black man in America calls 911 came true. And now we’re here.”

She added, “These prosecutors bought Grace’s white lies, her big lies and all her pretty little lies,” she said.

However, the prosecution argued that Jabbari's credibility has remained intact because she took the stand for several days unlike Majors, who declined. The prosecution said she had nothing to gain from the trial because the charges against Majors were brought by the state — not by Jabbari.

While the jury deliberates Majors' fate, the actor faces up to a year in jail if he is convicted of all four charges.