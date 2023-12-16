"Egregious": Oklahoma Republican governor's ban on diversity programs “raises significant concerns"

Oklahoma this week joined Florida and Texas in blocking diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at public universities and state agencies.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday mandating comprehensive reviews and significant cuts to DEI offices and programs at public colleges. The order prohibits universities from using state dollars, property or resources to fund DEI offices and programs and also orders them to “eliminate and dismiss all non-critical personnel.”

“In Oklahoma, we’re going to encourage equal opportunity, rather than promising equal outcomes,” Stitt said in a statement. “Encouraging our workforce, economy, and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination, and toward opportunity and merit. We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce.”

Although the order is set to take immediate effect, colleges and universities are mandated to comply by May 31. They must submit a certificate of compliance and a report to the governor, as well as the speakers of the state House and Senate, all of whom are Republicans.

But targeting DEI programs and initiatives isn’t new for GOP-led states. In May, Florida became the first state to ban funding for DEI initiatives, raising concerns among university staff in Florida who expressed worries about the ambiguous nature of the ban and potential job losses.

While signing the bill, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that DEI “has no place in our public institutions” and students who want to learn about “niche subjects” like critical race theory should look elsewhere since “Florida’s getting out of that game.”

Following suit in June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott implemented a ban on DEI programs and offices across the state, joining DeSantis in restricting how race, sexuality and other topics are discussed.

Last month, the Iowa Board of Regents voted to direct the state’s three public universities to cut DEI programs that are not necessary for research contracts or accreditation, Iowa Public Radio reported.

Republican legislators across the country have long advocated for the removal of DEI initiatives and offices throughout the state, contending that these initiatives and programs are indoctrinating students with left-wing ideology and prioritizing race over merit. In contrast, Democratic lawmakers assert that DEI programs play a crucial role in mitigating discrimination.

With Oklahoma joining other GOP-led states in enforcing these bans, the president of the University of Oklahoma addressed the OU community in a letter, recognizing the potential concern that the elimination of these programs may raise for some individuals.

“For many of us, this news evokes deep concern and uncertainty about the future, and in many ways feels like a step backward,” Joseph Harrosz Jr said in the letter. “Please be assured that key to our ongoing successes as the state’s flagship university – now and forever – are the foundational values that have served as our constant north star: access and opportunity for all of those with the talent and tenacity to succeed; being a place of belonging for all who attend; dedication to free speech and inquiry; and civility in our treatment of each other.”

Around $10.2 million were allocated to DEI programs over the last ten years, accounting for just 0.3 percent of all higher education spending, according to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, KFOR reported.

The University of Oklahoma’s Black Emergency Response Team (BERT) also issued a statement saying that the executive order raises “significant concerns.”

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) departments, programs, and entities play a pivotal role in providing a safe and inclusive space for minority and marginalized communities on higher education campuses,” the statement read. “These initiatives offer students a platform to voice their concerns, establish a home away from home, and foster unity within the student life community. Any attempt to remove personnel, funding, and programming jeopardizes the very existence of these essential spaces.”

Stitt's recent call to evaluate DEI programs at the University of Oklahoma, and throughout higher education in the state “raises significant concerns,” the statement added.

The governor claims this effort is geared towards prioritizing students while eliminating politics from institutes of higher learning.

“However, it is apparent that Oklahoma political officials, spearheaded by Stitt, fail to comprehend the vital need for funding higher education DEI programs,” the statement said. “Stitt's approach seems to target students from marginalized communities, hiding behind a deceptive narrative that merit-based success and hard work alone suffice for advancement.”

Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin also put out a statement in response to Stitt’s recent actions, criticizing the governor for issuing an “ill-advised” decision that is “once again, trying to erase Native Americans from history.”

“His latest effort creates more barriers for diverse student populations, including Native American students enrolled throughout our state colleges and universities,” Hoskin wrote. “By choosing to eliminate offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Governor is signaling that these voices and offices in place for outreach don't matter, which is egregious.”

But the governor seemed unphased by all of the criticism he received in recent days. On Friday, he doubled down on his decision to block diversity programs and said that there would be “no more six-figure salaries for DEI staff.”

“In Oklahoma, social identity doesn’t define our success. It's our work ethic, principles, and skills that set us apart,” Stitt wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Oklahoma agencies and institutes for higher ed are going to take a second look at their DEI practices to ensure we aren’t funding identity politics.”