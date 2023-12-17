Biden campaign issues statement in response to Trump's Hitler rhetoric

During a campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday, Donald Trump made a series of controversial anti-immigrant comments in which he, yet again, quoted Hitler and praised other like-minded dictators.

In response to this troubling recurring theme, Ammar Moussa, spokesperson for the Biden campaign, issued a statement denouncing Trump's comments, saying he "channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy."

Going into the cause and effect of Trump's repeated rhetoric of this nature, Moussa furthered that he "is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago. He is betting he can win this election by scaring and dividing this country. He's wrong. In 2020, Americans chose President Biden's vision of hope and unity over Trump's vision of fear and division — and they'll do the same next November."

In The Guardian's coverage of the comments that set this all off, in which the GOP frontrunner paraphrased Hitler by saying that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," they call it "dog-whistling," writing, "The former US president’s comments were the latest example of his campaign rhetoric that seemed to go beyond the lies and exaggerations that are a trademark of his stump speeches and instead go into territory of outright extremism or racism."