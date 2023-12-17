Senate staffer fired over video of him allegedly having sex in judiciary hearing room

On Friday, a video of two men having sex on a table in a Senate hearing room began to circulate and it didn't take long to identify one of the two individuals as being Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide who has since been fired from the office of Sen. Ben Cardin.

News of the amateur porno first broke on Daily Caller, reporting along with a selection of extremely NSFW clips that it had been shared in a private group for gay men in politics. The man with whom the ex-staffer was engaging in what appears to be unprotected anal sex has yet to be identified.

Cardin's office told Politico on Saturday: "Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the US Senate," and Czeropski has since issued a statement of his own via a LinkedIn post, writing, "This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters."

As The Guardian points out, the room where this all allegedly took place appears to be Hart 216, the judiciary room, which hosted the 9/11 commission hearings and where James Comey, the former FBI director, gave his testimony on Donald Trump in 2017.