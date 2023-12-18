MTG explodes at Lindsey Graham for admitting there's no "smoking gun" in Biden impeachment stunt

Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called out Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. for admitting during a recent NBC interview that the House Oversight Committee has yet to produce a "smoking gun" linking President Joe Biden to his son Hunter Biden's allegedly corrupt foreign business dealings. Earlier this month, Hunter Biden was charged with nine federal tax crimes in an indictment prosecutors called "a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million" in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019.

Graham in an interview said this weekend, "If there were a smoking gun, I think we'd be talking about it." As the Daily Beast noted, this acknowledgment is in stark contrast to comments Graham made on Fox News over the summer. “When it comes to Donald Trump, there are no rules. Destroy him, destroy his family,” Graham told Fox host Sean Hannity. “When it comes to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, they get away with almost everything. If you want to change that, we better win in 2024.”

During a Sunday night speech at a conference for the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, Greene hit out at Graham. “How can Lindsey Graham in Washington, D.C. on 'Meet the Press' say that he hasn’t seen a smoking gun of evidence?” Greene said. “That he doesn’t think we’ve produced enough evidence to impeach [President] Joe Biden?” Greene then took a pulse check on the crowd about whether they supported Biden's impeachment, which garnered whooping cheers. “Well, I think somebody else better run for Senator in South Carolina,” Greene said.